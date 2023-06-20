Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
CITRUSDAL - Reconstruction on the main road leading to Citrusdal is estimated to take at least one week.
Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.
The Cederberg Municipality town has been cut off after heavy rains caused a section of the main road, via the N7-highway leading into the town to collapse. pic.twitter.com/kK6LdKz0FJ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2023
Municipal officials are assessing the flood damage ahead of a council meeting on Friday where a resolution will be made to declare the community a disaster area.
Around 200 residents in Citrusdal’s low-lying areas have been evacuated and are still being housed at the River View community centre.
Cederberg Municipality municipal manager, Gerrit Matthyse, said that they’ve liaised with the West Coast District Municipality to repair flood damage to the town’s main access road.
"They then appointed a service provider to basically attend to the structural damage of the road where the road infrastructure was washed away at two specific points - there's severe damage to the road infrastructure in general but specifically at those two points it was a total wash away."
In Clanwilliam, Municipal Manager of the Cederberg Local Municipality, Gerrit Matthyse, tells us it will take about a week to carry out reconstruction work to fix the main access road. pic.twitter.com/cdEepGA3ol' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2023
One of the town’s boreholes also flooded, and only one borehole is now providing water to the community.
Technicians have arrived to repair damaged electricity infrastructure, which has left the town without power since Monday morning.
This article first appeared on EWN : Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
