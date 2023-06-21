Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...





Mike Wills speaks with Dean McCoubery, Modern Life Skills Specialist at MySociaLife.

Part of the reason vaping has become such an issue is that many parents have turned a blind eye as it is thought to be safer than smoking.

Schools are now implementing measures to try and bring vaping under control.

According to McCoubery, besides the nicotine, another reason why vaping is so addictive is that vapes are essentially built to make people obsessed with them.

Part of it may be the design; look at the gadget-style design of a vape. But also, part of it might be the way in which it trends in popular culture. Dean McCoubery, Modern Life Skills Specialist - MySociaLife

If parents and teachers want to get a handle on vaping, they need to present children with a relatable, robust and multidimensional case to help them understand why it is an issue.

We need relatable voices to teach kids about vaping. Dean McCoubery, Modern Life Skills Specialist - MySociaLife

He says that often there is a lot of fear-mongering around this which is not an effective way to convince young people not to vape.

Be educational. Be interesting. Dean McCoubery, Modern Life Skills Specialist - MySociaLife

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

He argues that vaping should be banned in schools, but children should also understand the consequences of vaping, so they can try to self-regulate.

