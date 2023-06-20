Streaming issues? Report here
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case

Thabo Bester sentenced to 25 years
NHI Bill
South African Aids Conference

Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.

  • Thabo Bester’s lawyers have withdrawn from his case. On Tuesday, Bester appeared alongside eight people who are allegedly involved in his escape.

  • The embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.

  • The first witness in former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.

  • Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.

  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.

  • The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.

  • South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.


This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case




Thabo Bester sentenced to 25 years
NHI Bill
South African Aids Conference

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

The Cederberg municipality has been cut off after heavy rains caused a section of the main road, via the N7 highway leading into the town to collapse. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week

20 June 2023 3:35 PM

Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months

20 June 2023 3:07 PM

1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Health Minister Joe Phaahla addresses the media at a briefing in Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: GCIS

There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla

20 June 2023 2:10 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals

20 June 2023 2:04 PM

Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.

Pic 123rf © rawpixel/123rf.com

JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)

20 June 2023 1:34 PM

An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.

It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world

Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?

20 June 2023 1:24 PM

According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.

Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?

20 June 2023 12:37 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson

20 June 2023 12:25 PM

The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

