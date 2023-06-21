Cape Town libraries to participate in CODING TOURNAMENT





Pippa Hudson speaks with Christelle Lubbe, Head of Professional Services and Programmes at the City Library and Information Services.

Libraries are not only working to expand the minds of youngsters through reading but also through coding programmes.

Cape Town libraries have been introducing different coding games at different coding levels over the last three years for young people and children.

Coding gives them a different way of looking at things. Christelle Lubbe, Head of Professional Services and Programmes - City Library and Information Services

This coding practice is unplugged, meaning that they learn coding skills without having to use a computer.

You do not need a lot of resources to get that done. Christelle Lubbe, Head of Professional Services and Programmes - City Library and Information Services

Next month, teams from a number of Cape Town libraries will participate in a tournament at the Nelson Mandela legacy museum.

