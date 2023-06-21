Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi





Yogis and fitness fiends, today (21 June) is International Yoga Day!

Apart from stretching, bending and posing - there are multiple benefits of yoga.

But while your body might be screaming YES to all the yoga-loving moves - your budget may not.

Don't worry, we've collated some of the most affordable yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi.

*Yoga for R200 and less: 10 cheapest top-class yoga spots in Cape Town

*11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

Of course, you can also stay home and try these common beginner yogi moves...

1) Easy sitting pose to breathe and meditate

How to do it: Sit cross-legged with your hands on your knees, palms up.

Keep your spine as straight as you can.

Push the bones you're sitting on down into the floor — your "sit bones" in yoga speak - close your eyes and inhale.

See it in action below.

2) Cat-cow pose to wake the spine and ease back pain

How to do it: Get on your mat on all fours with your hands directly below your shoulders and your knees directly below your hips.

Distribute your weight equally between your hands and spread your fingers wide. Inhale and round your back, arching it up as you lower your chin to your chest; feel the stretch from your neck to your tailbone, like a cat.

As you exhale, lower your back down all the way to a scoop shape as you lift your head, and tilt it back.

Here's how to do it below.

3) Tree pose to improve balance

How to do it: Start by standing straight for this pose.

Bring your hands together in the prayer position and lift them over your head.

Balance on your right leg. Bend your left knee out to the left side and press your left foot to the inner thigh of your right leg. Hold for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat.

See it in action below.

4) Downward-facing dog to enhance flexibility

How to do it: Place your knees on the ground directly under your hips. Exhale as you lift your knees off the ground and lift your buttocks and hips toward the ceiling.

Push the top of your thighs back and stretch your heels down toward the floor.

Keep your head down between your upper arms and in line with them, not hanging down.

Watch how to do this one below.

5) Child's pose to help you relax and unwind

How to do it: From downward-facing dog, simply bend your knees and lower your butt to your heels as you bring your chest toward the floor over your knees.

Lower your shoulders and head to the floor. Place your arms along your sides, palms down, or you can support your head by folding your arms under your forehead.

Breathe and relax for as long as you need to.

6) Mountain pose to improve posture

How to do it: Stand still with your chest open and broad and your hands at your sides and feel your feet on the floor and the sensations in your legs and back.

Get ready to feel the benefits of yoga which are increased flexibility, better muscle strength and tone, improved respiration, energy and vitality, maintaining a balanced metabolism, weight reduction, cardio and circulatory health and improved athletic performance.

Aside from the physical benefits, one of the best benefits of yoga is how it helps a person manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind.

Happy International Yoga Day!!!

This article first appeared on KFM : Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi