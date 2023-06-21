200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall
John Maytham interviews Kevin Brandt, an Eyewitness News reporter.
Cape Town is slowly recovering after heavy rain caused major flooding throughout the city.
One area in particular that took a hit was Citrusdal, where a section (100m) of the main roadway into the town collapsed, cutting it off from the outside world.
Technicians are on site busy with foundation work, with the aim of reconstructing the section of Citrusdal’s main access road that collapsed last week. pic.twitter.com/pC31W0taSI' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
Cederberg Municipality Mayor, Dr Ruben Richards, says they’ll “begin the long process of rebuilding and fixing the damage caused by the raging torrents, which indiscriminately ploughed its way through our region, especially the Olifants River Valley.” pic.twitter.com/RupAWvqJHt' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
Brandt, who has journeyed out to Citrusdal to cover the flood damage, says about 200 flood-affected residents have been placed in a nearby community hall where they're receiving shelter and food parcels.
Gift of the Givers and the municipality have been shining lights in bringing some relief to these residents.
Reconstruction on the main road leading to Citrusdal is estimated to take at least a week.
The flow of water is still making its way downstream.Kevin Brandt, Reporter – Eyewitness News
