Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.
View all Local
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti...
View all Politics
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C...
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,...
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.
View all Business
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.' Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada...
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year...
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.
View all Sport
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William! Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'
View all Entertainment
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.
Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white' It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.
View all Opinion
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

Prince William

Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.

The Prince of Wales celebrates his 41st birthday today (21 June).

Born 'Prince William Arthur Philip Louis', he is the heir apparent to the British throne.

To celebrate, here are five things you may not know about the prince:

He was the first future king to be born in a hospital

Believe it or not, Prince William was the first future king to be born in a hospital, St Mary’s Hospital in London to be specific.

While hospital births are quite the norm in today’s society, many of the royal family’s children were birthed at home.

He's a surfer

William is known to don a wet suit and hop in the water at any given time. Surf’s up!

He is a military man

From a young age, Prince William was a military man, serving seven years full-time in the Royal Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant.

He flew 156 search-and-rescue missions as a helicopter pilot.

After his military career, he worked in emergency services as an air ambulance helicopter pilot alongside paramedics and doctors.

He and Princess Kate almost didn’t make it down the aisle

While William and Kate’s royal nuptials were watched by millions around the world in 2011, it almost didn’t happen.

The couple, who met when they were both attending St Andrew’s University, actually broke up in 2007.

Needless to say, the pair reconnected, got married and are now the parents of three beautiful children.

This is his first birthday as the Prince of Wales

The future king is celebrating his first birthday since his father, King Charles III, appointed him as the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death last year.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!




Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash.

12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials

21 June 2023 10:27 AM

It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

20 June 2023 1:48 PM

The documentary about Siya's life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.

Image source: 123RF by @melnyk58

Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban

20 June 2023 12:09 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Northern Ireland Office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast

20 June 2023 10:55 AM

Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone mid-concert. Photo: Instagram/@beberexha

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

20 June 2023 9:08 AM

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic

20 June 2023 8:18 AM

Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Raph_PH

Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!

20 June 2023 8:02 AM

Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing 'all night long'.

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories

19 June 2023 11:38 AM

The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.

Image source: @kourtneykardash Instagram page

[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig

19 June 2023 9:09 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.

