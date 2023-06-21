



Yes, 21 June 2023 marks the Winter Solstice, which means cloudy skies, rainfall and beanies, scarves and coat season is officially here.

The Winter Solstice occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun and positions itself directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, minimising daylight time.

It is the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The Winter Solstice happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern).

If you're in Cape Town, this might come as no surprise as it's been COLDER than cold lately - like we can see our breath indoors kind of cold.

Keep warm and have a happy (official) winter!

This article first appeared on KFM : Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice