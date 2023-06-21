Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
John Maytham speaks to crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell about the SAPS police recruitment process and what makes an ideal candidate.
It's been a little over six months since some 10 000 new police recruits were inducted into the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The newly-trained police officers were welcomed into the force at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria in front of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Their mandate? Prevent, combat and investigate crime, protect, uphold and enforce the law.
Beyond being South African citizens in possession of a senior certificate, what skills have those 10 000 men and women brought to the role of a police officer?
Does one need to have a 'calling' to be a 'good cop'? CapeTalk's John Maytham poses the question to crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell:
The basic training is about 21 months in total; that's about it.Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert
Policing in South Africa is incredibly difficult and often incredibly traumatising, so if you don't really want to do the job it can become one where you don't really do the job fully or you try not to engage.Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert
In the past, says Howell, those recruits who were not cut out for the job would be 'weeded' out during basic training.
That's no longer the case, he says.
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested.Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert
The police sometimes have a very similar structure to criminal entities - guns and violence and power - and that can attract the wrong people.Professor Simon Howell, Crime and policing expert
