'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?





News 24 Journalist Carol Paton joins Mike Wills to consider the prospect that Paul Mashatile will stand for President.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Veteran ANC politician Paul Mashatile is widely believed to be heading to the top job in the party, meaning there's a strong likelihood of him becoming the country's next President.

But what would the current deputy to President Cyril Ramaphosa bring to the table as leader of the nation?

News 24 journalist Carol Paton explores what a Mashatile presidency might look like in her latest article.

He knows the right things to say, but scratching below the surface, he doesn't have a lot of depth. Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

That seems to be what's worried some in business, that this guy doesn't seem very clued up. Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

Despite that, Paton says that Mashatile is a convincing leader within the party.

He's an ANC leader who can hold the ANC together. Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

Although she points out that stalwart Mashatile doesn't seem to have a world beyond the ANC.

He's never had a job outside the ANC. He went straight from full-time activism to full time political officer bearer in the ANC. Carol Paton, Journalist - News 24

Click below (at 24'00) to listen to Tshidi Madia's exclusive with Paul Mashatile from October last year