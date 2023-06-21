Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Mike Wills speaks to Bielle Bellingham, Executive Creative Director at Decorex Africa about what you can expect at this year's design-focused event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) that's running from 22 to 25 June 2023.
Listen below.
Decorex Africa is back after the COVID-19 pandemic's hiatus on the event.
This year's exhibit marks the 30th anniversary of Decorex which takes place in Cape Town at the CTICC between 22 and 25 June from 10am to 6pm everyday but from 10am to 5pm on Friday.
The event will circle up to Johannesburg in Sandton's Convention Centre from 3 to 6 August.
Get tickets for the event online or at the door at R125 per ticket.
Bellingham says that you can expect "diversity" along with "presentations on new design concepts and design technology."
The event will also hold workshops hosted by designers speaking about challenges facing the design industry and its future.
Bellingham also says you can expect to see over 200 exhibitors and more.
There will be over 200 premium brands and exhibitors. From talks and workshops to homeware, design, architecture design, building, ideas - we've got it all.Bielle Bellingham, Executive Creative Director - Decorex Africa
As Wills says, this event is an "institution" that design fiends welcome whether you come to buy or to be inspired.
Source : https://itickets.co.za/events/473037.
