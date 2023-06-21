Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target





Bongani Bingwa is joined by director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

Nearly 8 million South Africans are living with HIV, but the country remains dangerously off- track to meet its 95-95-95 targets.

Because we don't have a cure, our target is to slow down the number of new infections. The fastest way to do that, is to put as many people as possible on to treatment. Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa

There are mathematical models which show that, if 95% of those who have HIV know they have it and if they go on to have treatment, and if they go on to have no detectable virus, then we can slow the number of infections that would allow us a pathway to ending AIDS. Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa

The reality though, says Karim, is that currently, while some countries have reached it, the 95-95-95 target remains a long way off for South Africa.

We are not meeting our targets...Covid-19 set us back, so we've had to take two steps back. Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa

Botswana has already reached the target, Australia has already reached that. Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa

The answer lies in people being able to access care says Karim, but adds that inequality reinforces the spread of the disease.

If you don't have access to HIV testing then you can't meet the first target...so people who are downtrodden, who are vulnerable, who do not have ready access to care do not go for testing. Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa

