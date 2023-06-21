Streaming issues? Report here
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Celebrity chef
vegan
Barbs Wire
Celebrity chef John Mountain

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other online trending stories. (Skip to 02:50)

Mountain reportedly had a dispute with a customer over the lack of vegan options at the restaurant Fyre.

She had apparently told him beforehand that she was a vegan and asked if there were options, he promised to cater for her, but had forgotten by the time she arrived.

He had been busy with a private function and so there was a very basic vegetable dish that he served her.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

She complained online about the fact that she was not accommodated, and he responded by posting on social media that all vegans were now banned from his restaurant.

In his post he said that vegans were banned ‘for mental health reasons’ and that he was ‘done’.

This blew up and has sparked a virtual war between vegans and carnivores, who are rushing to review the restaurant.

A lot of vegans went on and gave him one-star reviews and the meat eaters went on and gave him five-star reviews.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Unfortunately vegans, I don’t think you are going to win this round.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




