Teachers at a kindergarten in New Taipei City have found themselves in hot water after being accused of sedating children with cough syrups.

These cough syrups contain benzodiazepines, a highly addictive depressant drug commonly used to treat severe anxiety.

If used incorrectly, the drugs may lead to drowsiness and shortness of breath.

The parent of a five-year-old has told the media that their child has experienced withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, restlessness and screaming when sleeping.

This incident has evoked rage amongst parents and community members, resulting in protests outside government buildings.

According to reports, concerned community members have called for transparency from the police investigation.

To put some of the growing concerns to bed, Taipei City Hospital has begun offering free blood tests for preschool children to check for traces of sedatives.

According to the police, the reason for the drugging is unknown.

No more drugs! Hundreds of protesters gathered in the plaza front of New Taipei City Hall on Sunday, calling for transparency on the matter of a preschool in the city that has been accused of sedating its young students. https://t.co/5koQTxyKe1 pic.twitter.com/3q9vtq34ZF ' Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) June 18, 2023

The immediate thought is, is it really just to keep the kids quiet so the teachers have an easier life, is that the deal? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils