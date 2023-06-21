



JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are expected to feel some reprieve as inflation has continued to cool, slowing to 6.3% for May - a 13-month low.

This is from 6.8% in April.

Statistics SA released the latest inflation data on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank has been raising the repo rate to stop rising inflation, and this figure is now moving closer to the target range of between three and six percent.

This is good news for struggling consumers who are worried that the Reserve Bank will continue to increase the repo rate.

The bank's mandate is to protect the rand and curb inflation.

When taking a closer look, most food and non-alcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation for May.

Stats SA said the latest inflation figure was the lowest since April last year and was also impacted by lower fuel prices.

Further, household spending is up, showing people have more money to use - with many rekindling a liking for restaurants and hotels.

Stats SA said increased household expenditure in the first quarter of the year was mainly driven by spending on restaurants and hotels, which jumped by 6.9.

However, it found that restaurants were becoming more pricy.

This article first appeared on EWN : Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%