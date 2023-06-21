No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
The ‘no wash movement’ has been sparked by concerns about the climate, people wanting to save time and money, and a general lack of desire to laundry.
Some people are opting to wash their clothes as rarely as possible… even if that means more than a week without clean underwear.
A software engineer, Tim, reportedly only washes his clothes every six months according to the Guardian.
While this might seem a bit extreme, there could be value in washing clothes a little less frequently as it is more environmentally friendly and will help clothes last longer.
In South Africa we have a lot of energy issues, maybe washing your clothes that often and putting them in the tumble dryer is not such a great idea.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I think there are some very interesting points to be made here. I don’t know how long I could go with unwashed clothes though.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview around for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148334394_photo-from-inside-a-washing-machine-where-you-see-a-girl-putting-clothes.html
More from Lifestyle
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.Read More
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.Read More
Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice
Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!Read More
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi
It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.Read More
Cape Town libraries to participate in CODING TOURNAMENT
Various Cape Town library teams will be taking part in a Library Coding Network tournament on Mandela Day (18 July).Read More