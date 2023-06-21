At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
At least 94 people have been declared dead in the district of Ballia as temperatures have sky rocketed in the northern and eastern parts of India.
Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.
Despite the country's meteorological department putting out a warning, critics have accused the government of not doing enough to prevent the deaths.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), India is among the countries worst affected by the impacts of the climate crisis.
India, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Vietnam have all been hit by a historic heatwave, causing heat-related illnesses and deaths. pic.twitter.com/UCJGSu7sul' DW News (@dwnews) June 21, 2023
Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region https://t.co/KXKhpIPlOm pic.twitter.com/QajVkCucJp' Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2023
Is it about the government of India not facing up to the impact of fossil fuels on climate change... and in a way part of the coverup of the danger of heat to people's lives?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
More from World
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer
Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.Read More
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.Read More
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils
It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.Read More
Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'
It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.Read More
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade
There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.Read More
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.Read More
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.Read More
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave
Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More