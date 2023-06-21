Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+
Bongani Bingwa chats to executive producers Peter Ramsey and Tendayi Nyeke ahead of the premiere.
The sci-fi series hopes to take viewers on an unforgettable journey into Africa’s future, showcasing visions of the continent as never before seen.
Nyeke says that it will take both international and African audiences by storm because it is about time…
There’s so much talent on the continent, so many amazing artists that have been waiting for the global stage. We are going to see and hear global talent that we have seen in other contexts.Tendayi Nyeke, executive producer
The series features contributions from a number of famous African stars, all lending their voices to the project.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse award-winning director Ramsey, adds he could not pass up the opportunity to be part of something so great and unique.
What African artists have to say right now, I think is something totally fresh and new, something the world really needs to hear.Peter Ramsey, executive producer
Six African countries are represented across the 10-part sci-fi series.
The vision was brought to life with 14 directors from the likes of Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa and many more.
Everyone of these film makers is imagining the future for themselves and then telling a story within that space and it's very exciting what the people have come up with.Tendayi Nyeke, executive producer
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will be available to watch on Disney+ on 5 July.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+
