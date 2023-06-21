Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news
Due to popular demand, bus company PKS Gdynia has changed the name of their 'problematic' bus route.
The bus route 666 to Hel in northern Poland is being changed to 669 after many religious conservatives have claimed that the route 'spreads satanism'.
According to the Bible, '666' is identified as the 'number of the beast'.
PKS Gdynia has decided to change the last 6 to a 9 i.e., 669, however, if there's enough demand, they may change it back.
Poland’s bus route 666 to Hel has been changed after facing backlash for ‘promoting satanism’ pic.twitter.com/Yy6NDnJ5MQ' No Jumper (@nojumper) June 18, 2023
I love a decision born with conviction... what the hell.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Michal Beim
