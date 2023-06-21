Streaming issues? Report here
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'

21 June 2023 1:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Poland

Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:24).

Due to popular demand, bus company PKS Gdynia has changed the name of their 'problematic' bus route.

The bus route 666 to Hel in northern Poland is being changed to 669 after many religious conservatives have claimed that the route 'spreads satanism'.

According to the Bible, '666' is identified as the 'number of the beast'.

PKS Gdynia has decided to change the last 6 to a 9 i.e., 669, however, if there's enough demand, they may change it back.

I love a decision born with conviction... what the hell.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


