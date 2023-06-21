NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom Debt Relief Bill has been officially passed.
This after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill on Wednesday.
It will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.
The bill was initially proposed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and will see National Treasury taking over more than half of Eskom’s R400 billion debt.
Last month, opposition parties lambasted the passing of the bill, claiming it would not resolve the country’s energy crisis.
“The results from the table are as follows. In favour 30, against 18, absentia 0. The bill is therefore agreed to in terms of Section 75 of the Constitution,” said NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo.
PRIVATISATION
It’s being argued that the passing of the Eskom relief bill, coupled with the recent agreement for wage increases for all non-managerial employees at the power utility, shows that Eskom is edging closer to privatisation.
Economist Dawie Roodt believes this is the direction Eskom is heading towards.
Roodt said the R254 billion was, however, likely to increase, after Eskom agreed to a three-year annual 7% wage increase for non-managerial employees last week.
“This is just one of those small steps of something that’s going to happen in any event. We simply need to look at South African Airways to know what is going to happen to Eskom.
“We just have to look at what’s happening to the SA Post Office to know what’s going to happen to Eskom - and the answer is that Eskom is going to come to an end, exactly the same as many of these state-owned enterprises.”
This article first appeared on EWN : NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
Source : EWN
