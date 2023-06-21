Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources





John Maytham interviews David Rodda and Adam Balusik from the University of Witwatersrand.

Investing this country’s future in nuclear energy remains a contentious issue.

On the one hand, some believe that it's a faster and cleaner answer to the country's energy crisis as opposed to alternative renewable sources, however, research has since shown that opting for a nuclear option may cause a bigger dent in consumers' wallets.

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

Rodda and Balusik's energy modelling work indicates that a system dominated by nuclear energy could simultaneously push up the price of electricity by 60%.

The research has also shown that increasing the share of renewable power in the country’s energy mix to 85% would provide a more cost-effective mix for the country.

These kinds of models are best done regularly. Adam Balusik from the University of Witwatersrand

We did a number of scenarios, the one which is primarily nuclear would be 60% more expensive for Eskom, which might equate to 60 cents per kWh more for consumers. David Rodda from the University of Witwatersrand

