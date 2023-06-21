Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
John Maytham interviews David Rodda and Adam Balusik from the University of Witwatersrand.
Investing this country’s future in nuclear energy remains a contentious issue.
On the one hand, some believe that it's a faster and cleaner answer to the country's energy crisis as opposed to alternative renewable sources, however, research has since shown that opting for a nuclear option may cause a bigger dent in consumers' wallets.
RELATED: Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Rodda and Balusik's energy modelling work indicates that a system dominated by nuclear energy could simultaneously push up the price of electricity by 60%.
The research has also shown that increasing the share of renewable power in the country’s energy mix to 85% would provide a more cost-effective mix for the country.
These kinds of models are best done regularly.Adam Balusik from the University of Witwatersrand
We did a number of scenarios, the one which is primarily nuclear would be 60% more expensive for Eskom, which might equate to 60 cents per kWh more for consumers.David Rodda from the University of Witwatersrand
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it?
Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell.Read More
200 flood-effected Citrusdal residents receiving shelter at community hall
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the flood damage, live from Citrusdal.Read More
That's the ticket! New Lotto boss Jodi Scholtz promises clean-up of NLC
Under new commissioner Jodi Scholtz, the board of the NLC has vowed to make right the wrongs of the past.Read More
Eskom's legal head against instituting legal proceedings against De Ruyter
Mel Govender said rather than take legal action against the former CEO for spilling the beans in his book, Eskom should spend its resources trying to recoup stolen money and go after employees and others responsible for corruption.Read More
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?
The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.Read More
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More