Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'





Braaibroodjies are a braai staple that unites most of us through our taste buds and love for lekkerness.

Now, this lekker local staple crosses international borders as Three Knife Capital interns and students from Harvard and MIT in the United States competed against each other to make the 'ultimate braaibroodjie' as part of their research project.

John Maytham speaks to Keet Van Zyl from Three Knife Capital and the winning duo of the competition about this experience.

Listen to the verdict below.

While everyone loves a good braaibroodjie, we may differ in what makes it 'perfect' - with or without chutney, grated or sliced cheese, tomato and onion or without tomato and onion? So many delicious choices very often agreed upon.

Van Zyl from Three Knife Capital says that the student-interns which comprised of a Harvard duo and an MIT duo who didn't have local culinary knowledge to rely upon to make perfect braaibroodjies - they had to do their own research.

After conducting their own braaibroodjie research, both teams got a basket filled with the ultimate braaibroodjie ingredients which Van Zyl says are: plain white bread, real butter, tomato, onion, cheese, MRS Balls Chutney, Aromat and salt and pepper.

Here they are...

Image source: supplied

Van Zyl says, each team's braaibroodjies were judged on three things:

1) Commitment

2) Presentation

3) Taste

And the winners were... team HARVARD!

Image source: supplied

The winning duo walked away with bragging rights, a trophy and braaibroodjie knowledge - for the second time.

The winning titles have been held by Standford University who won in 2019 and 2022 while Harvard won in 2016.

Look at team Harvard spreading that chutney like pros - we can see why they won.

Image source: supplied

Upon winning, team Harvard says there's "nothing" in American culture that's the same as the braaibroodjie and you definitely "can't call it a glorified grilled cheese."

The duo also says before this competition, they've never seen MRS Balls before or spread so much butter on bread.

On what makes the ultimate braaibroodjie, the winning team says, it's "definitely the spices" and not walking away from the fire while turning the bread over the fire often.

Here's to braaibroodjies - as John Maytham says, "what would our culture be without it?"