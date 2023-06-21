WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'





CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service is celebrating National Blood Donor Month.

The organisation said that this was an opportunity to raise awareness and importance of donating blood.

The organisation's Marike Carli said that as they celebrate this annual event, there's a big need for blood donors.

"The winter is severely affecting our bloodstocks, and we are experiencing a critical shortage."

"The winter is having a severe effect on our blood stocks and we are amidst a severe blood stock crisis. Currently, we only have a one-day blood supply in O-negative left, and a two-day supply in O-positive and B-blood groups."

Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.

"Aside from accident and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count, patients suffering from immuno-deficiency disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplant, even during childbirth or those undergoing heart surgeries."

She said that the current cold conditions were affecting the supply as regular donors undergo cold and flu treatment during this time of the year.

