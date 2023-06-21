WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service is celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
The organisation said that this was an opportunity to raise awareness and importance of donating blood.
The organisation's Marike Carli said that as they celebrate this annual event, there's a big need for blood donors.
We need your help! The winter is severely affecting our bloodstocks, and we are experiencing a critical shortage. Please donate blood at your closest blood donation clinic. Visit https://t.co/Y9rwSlGv84#Bloodstockcrises#WesternCapeBloodShortage pic.twitter.com/1bJHJ8QXxv' Western Cape Blood Service (@The_WCBS) June 19, 2023
"The winter is having a severe effect on our blood stocks and we are amidst a severe blood stock crisis. Currently, we only have a one-day blood supply in O-negative left, and a two-day supply in O-positive and B-blood groups."
Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.
"Aside from accident and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count, patients suffering from immuno-deficiency disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplant, even during childbirth or those undergoing heart surgeries."
She said that the current cold conditions were affecting the supply as regular donors undergo cold and flu treatment during this time of the year.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV.Read More