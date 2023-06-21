‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’





Clarence Ford speaks with Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the Official Opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.

This weekend the ANC in the Western Cape will hold its elective conference.

The conference will begin on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Dugmore says that the ANC has not been functioning optimally in the Western Cape but there has been some growth.

The conference is a real opportunity for the ANC to grasp with both hands, elect capable leadership that can really make us relevant and competitive in this province again. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the Official Opposition in the Western Cape Legislature

He adds that activism is still needed in the ANC, and this should still be a priority.

We still regard ourselves as a liberation movement. We have not reached the destination that we need to reach. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the Official Opposition in the Western Cape Legislature

In addition to this, he says that there must be a focus on helping poor and working-class South Africans.

I am in the ANC because I still believe we can make a change. Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the Official Opposition in the Western Cape Legislature

Listen to the interview above for more.