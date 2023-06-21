Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the Union Buildings to engage with the presidency.

Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.

SAWS says two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.

The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.