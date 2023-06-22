Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs. 22 June 2023 5:46 PM
View all Local
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
View all Business
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Footwear
hotels
Veldskoen
vellies
veldskoene
Nick Dreyer
Valor

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Nick Dreyer, co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes.

- Veldskoen Shoes export their vellies to 32 countries

- Now the local company is set to expand further through its partnership with a US-based, global hospitality management company

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes
Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

It's one of my favourite stories... Here you've got a shoe that's been worn by people in Africa for probably a thousand years (in some form or another)... These guys take one look at these thousand-year-old shoes and go 'let's do them differently'. And then, 'let's become the first people ever to trademark the name'. Boom! Business done.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield is talking of course about that SA favourite, vellies, and the company that's put them on the world map.

Veldskoen Shoes to date supplies 32 countries with vellies, distinctively laced and soled in bright colours.

RELATED: SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

Now the home-grown outfit has struck a huge deal with US-based, global hospitality management company Valor Hospitality Partners.

It means Valor will be putting its hospitality staff across the US in vellies "to enhance our team’s appearance and comfort level."

Nick Dreyer, co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes, says their product will also be sold in the hotel shops.

It's a global partnership partnership. Valor is a big group - they have 95 hotels globally in 14 countries with 6.5 thousand staff... so it's a very big deal for us.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

Dreyer says the deal is in line with the company's global growth aspirations and is based on good values.

Valor partnered with Veldskoen he explains, because the group wants to buy from responsible merchants and believes in what they do.

Groups like these have enormous buying power... and it's not enough to call 'sustainability' just on the fact that it's made from a specific material. For Veldskoen in South Africa, sustainability is more a subject of community and about doing good across the entire supply chain...

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

...whether that's the manufacturing or the procuring of the leather, or planting spekboom at the tannery... you've got to build good behaviour all across the entire supply chain.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

Dreyer says they will continue to source and manufacture locally as the company grows.

"A veldskoen can't be made in another country. It's got to be made in South Africa."

While producing locally presents huge challenges, they have a number of things on their side he adds.

The good news is we've got really talented footwear makers and we partner with great companies, and our raw materials are readily available... so the truth is that we can scale.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

As we scale... that means that the independent tanneries and every single piece across the supply chain increases and that will increase employment across the entire chain.

Nick Dreyer, CEO - Veldskoen Shoes

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Dreyer




22 June 2023 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Footwear
hotels
Veldskoen
vellies
veldskoene
Nick Dreyer
Valor

More from Business

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © lightfieldstudios /123rf.com

Cape Town crematoriums facing significant backlogs

22 June 2023 5:46 PM

Funeral parlours and crematoriums in Cape Town have reportedly been suffering with major backlogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'

22 June 2023 4:40 PM

Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongani Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party, Xiluva, on 30 March 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi

22 June 2023 4:32 PM

Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal

22 June 2023 4:24 PM

The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans

22 June 2023 1:39 PM

Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local man braves raging river waters to recover friend’s body / Facebook: Ricky Kuzco Alderton

Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river

22 June 2023 11:26 AM

Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Photo by Ron Lach via pexels

Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace

22 June 2023 4:17 PM

There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'

22 June 2023 3:54 PM

A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours

22 June 2023 3:38 PM

Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer demand airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat for 'comfort'

Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scandamerican/123rf.com

How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence

22 June 2023 1:18 PM

A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

The submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions. Picture: @OceanGateExped/Twitter

Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

22 June 2023 7:11 PM

Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer demand airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat for 'comfort'

Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin

22 June 2023 11:10 AM

Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)

22 June 2023 11:05 AM

Time has run out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

22 June 2023 6:37 AM

Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A school of fish. Picture: joakant from Pixabay

The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer

21 June 2023 1:29 PM

Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End in sight for Poland's bus route 666 to Hel.

Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'

21 June 2023 1:18 PM

Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave

21 June 2023 12:49 PM

Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers at a kindergarten in New Taipei City have been accused of sedating students with cough syrups

Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils

21 June 2023 11:48 AM

It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Schadenfreude? Social media's heartless reaction to lost sub

21 June 2023 10:59 AM

It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

World

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

Sport

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ushaywa indiva umbiko kaZondo, kufuwa kakhulu emigwaqweni kuleli

23 June 2023 12:03 AM

The day that was: Zondo: another state capture possible, too late 4 Titanic sub?

22 June 2023 11:48 PM

Eskom places security head Pillay on precautionary suspension

22 June 2023 11:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA