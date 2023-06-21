US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out





Bruce Whitfield interviews Ames Martin, Group Operations Director at SustainGroup.

Companies in South Africa are painfully aware of the need to attract scarce skills to the country if they are to be globally competitive.

However, our visa regulations make this difficult even as more skilled locals leave for better opportunities abroad.

Bruce Whitfield talks to US-born entrepreneur Ames Martin about his own struggle to remain in South Africa after starting a business and settling here more than ten years ago.

Martin is the Group Operations Director at SustainGroup, which employs around 30 locals.

As a clean energy equipment and operations company, it supplies energy solutions to its clients in the face of loadshedding.

Martin explains that his business partner has a master's degree in international economics while he provides the operational expertise.

"My experience comes from the boots-on-the-ground operational experience from decades of work in the international American oil and gas industry."

The businessman says his application for a permanent residence visa was denied on the basis that he does not possess a master's degree himself.

My business partner and I both arrived here as foreign expats over ten years ago but we stayed because we believe in South Africa's future as an economic leader of the African continent and saw so much opportunity here. Martin Ames, Group Operations Director - SustainGroup

I do find it very ironic that my passion has always been job creation and now with these protectionist policies and this perceived fear that I could be stealing jobs, they threaten to put me out... Martin Ames, Group Operations Director - SustainGroup

What are the options if Home Affairs doesn't come around?

Martin says that while the company has expansion plans in two other parts of Africa, the idea had always been for South Africa to be the operations base and the driver of growth.

Our business here is strong and we remain invested in South Africa... What it means is that without the operations director the business would possibly not have the same growth potential because it would have just the South African focus rather than a pan-African focus that we originally envisioned. Martin Ames, Group Operations Director - SustainGroup

Ames says his critical skills visa expires in February 2025 and in the meantime he is "busy trying to make a plan", and hoping that the rules will change.

The Department of Home Affairs did not respond to The Money Show's request to take part in the on air conversation.

I've always been very optimistic about South Africa, and to be told I'm not welcome because I'm not educated enough... it's a huge distraction (taking focus away from the business). Martin Ames, Group Operations Director - SustainGroup

