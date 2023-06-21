[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
View all Local
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply? In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect. 21 June 2023 5:54 PM
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Castle Milk Stout

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Castle Milk Stout's AI radio campaign is the hero pick for Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios.

@ rawpixel/123rf.com
@ rawpixel/123rf.com

The radio spot plays on the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, equating AI with African Intelligence as a passionate human voice follows a robot voice reading a dull script about Zulu culture.

"Artificial intelligence can never replace the richness of African intelligence. Castle Milk Stout, savour your richness."

RELATED: Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

From a branding perspective the ad is really up Castle Milk Stout's alley, Patricios says.

Over the years they branded themselves as the one that celebrates African culture and identity, inspiring Africans to embrace their African-ness. I thought this was spot on and really beautifully told.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

They launched it on Africa Day, so from a branding or messaging perspective it was really clever.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

You can't replicate that essential human experience and authenticity with AI, for now anyway, Patricios concludes.

"If you think about Thabo Mbeki's 'I am an African speech', can you imagine AI trying to do that? Nowhere close!"

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Castle Milk Stout discussion at 2:40)




21 June 2023 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Castle Milk Stout

More from Business

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce.

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?

21 June 2023 5:54 PM

In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

21 June 2023 3:45 PM

Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

21 June 2023 12:34 PM

Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from itckets.co.za

Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC

21 June 2023 11:19 AM

Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

21 June 2023 9:57 AM

Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A marketing company has applied to seize assets at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress, in Johannesburg. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

19 June 2023 8:19 AM

The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off

15 June 2023 6:25 AM

Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

8 June 2023 7:59 PM

The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media on 21 April 2023 on the party's NEC meeting. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen!

8 June 2023 6:32 AM

The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

Politics

WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'

Local

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: UHolomisa uthi URamaphosa uyagxwambukela, kungase kube nesomiso

22 June 2023 12:15 AM

The day that was: Bester’s ex-attorney’s ‘attempted rape’, Holomisa on SA trip

22 June 2023 12:14 AM

Germany issues arrest warrant for ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

21 June 2023 11:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA