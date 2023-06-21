Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Bianca Resnekov speaks with Ernest Page, Motoring journalist with changecars.co.za
One of the features this bakkie is known for is having one of the most comfortable back seats.
According to Page, this is one of the few bakkies in the world with regular car like suspension in the back which is optimised for off road.
It is a road suspension, set up with normal shocks, but it is also very capable off road.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za
He has been driving the 2x4 rather than the 4x4, which he says is great for someone who does not go off road often but still wants the off road experience.
He adds with the bigger tires, the bakkie still has some grit, despite being a 2x4.
When it was raining last week and the puddles and floods came, I just cruised straight through them.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist - changecars.co.za
He adds that if you want the bakkie experience, especially if you have children, this is a great option.
If you are looking for comfort in a bakkie, the Nissan Navara might be for you.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Bindydad123, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
More from Lifestyle
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.Read More
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.Read More
Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice
Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!Read More
Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi
It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.Read More