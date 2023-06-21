Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
PRETORIA - A meeting with disgruntled Diespsloot community leaders and representatives from the president's office is underway at the Union Buildings.
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office.
There has been unrest in Diepsloot for the past two days over the lack of police visibility, which is leading to severe crime levels in the area.
A delegation of Diepsloot community leaders is at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. They are hoping to engage with the presidency in efforts to have the president to intervene. However, security personnel at the Union Buildings have closed all gates. pic.twitter.com/Hm5SKi9r5B' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
They have now been allowed in. pic.twitter.com/XbXfkRnEhR' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 21, 2023
Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.
The community leaders said that all they needed was assurance that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address their grievances.
The Diepsloot Community Forum’s Lefa Nkala said that they’d tried everything to address crime in the area, and their last resort was to seek a presidential intervention.
"But if the president doesn't want to come to Diepsloot, he must just give us that response so that we know that we have tried to invite him but he refused. Keeping quiet about this will not help the situation."
A representative in the office of the Presidency was sent to engage the community leaders, but they were not too happy that senior officials did not avail themselves.
This article first appeared on EWN : Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
Source : GCIS
