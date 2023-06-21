60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll





CAPE TOWN - New research has revealed that more than 60% of a random sample of South Africans over the age of 18 think Russia is guilty of war crimes in Ukraine.

But 45% said that for historic reasons, it makes sense for South Africa to support Russia.

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

The South African government has consistently reiterated its non-aligned stance to the war, saying it recognises the sovereignty of countries and won’t be taking sides.

Africans, particularly Kenyans, polled in the research, hold strong views that the continent should stay non-aligned or neutral on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A small proportion of Nigerians, however, feel quite strongly that Africa can not afford to stay neutral and should support Ukraine.

The majority of those polled agree that the war is not in Africa’s best interest because of the detrimental effects on food supply and energy costs.

Given their history of colonialism, forced occupation and conflict, large majorities feel attempts to annex parts of another country should not be supported.

But most Africans have taken a neutral stance when asked whether their governments should support Russia or Ukraine.

However, the majority in all of the seven countries polled said that support for Ukraine rather than Russia was in the best interest of their own countries.

In South Africa, 18% of those polled said the country should support Russia, while 23% chose Ukraine.

The majority said the solution lay somewhere in between.

Asked to make a personal choice, 33% of South Africans chose Russia, while 52% chose Ukraine.

The rest said they refused to choose.

