People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin





Mike Wills speaks with Kobus Roux, Member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists.

A drug that has recently been making headlines is Tranq, which has been approved by the FDA as an animal tranquilliser.

Drug users in the United States are using it combined with Fentanyl, which is an opioid that is 50 times more potent as heroin, to extend its affect.

Fentanyl is used by anesthetists, but Roux says it has infiltrated the illegal drug market, primarily in the US.

Not so much in South Africa, I think there is a price issue. Kobus Roux, Member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists

He says that Fentanyl is also more addictive than heroine because it wears off and sends the user into withdrawal significantly faster, causing them to take more.

When Fentanyl is combined with this tranq or Xylazine, it becomes significantly more deadly.

Xylazine is a very poisonous drug. Kobus Roux, Member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists

In South Africa, one of the drugs that we are seeing significant abuse with is Codeine, which can be bought over the counter.

Roux says that people use up to 30 codeine tablets every day.

That is comparable to heroine or fentanyl, but they do not die so quickly. Kobus Roux, Member of the SA Society of Psychiatrists

