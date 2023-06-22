Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible
Mike Wills speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
There appeared to be a glimmer of hope on Wednesday in the search operation for a missing submersible, three days after it attempted to descend to the wreck of the Titanic.
Five people are onboard the submersible, known as 'Titan', which lost contact, not long after it began its journey to the bottom of the ocean on Sunday.
Banging sounds were picked by sonar devices which have been deployed as part of a joint search operation, involving US and Canadian rescue teams.
Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2' USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023
The noises were initially thought to be a type of signal coming from the vessel, in an attempt to alert search teams of its location.
The noises were detected by an aircraft, however, “searches have yielded negative results,” the US Coast Guard tweeted on Wednesday.
I'm afraid, they're now saying that they actually believe that perhaps the banging wasn't banging... they say it might just simply be something other than a man-made noise.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
They cannot get out, because it's locked from the outside.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The infamous wreck is located 3800 metres underwater, on the ocean floor in the remote North Atlantic Ocean.
The vessel began its descent on Sunday with 96 hours of oxygen, which marks Thursday morning as a deadline for when those onboard could still be found alive.
There are no seats. There is a toilet, but it's behind a curtain.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
They may well have switched off the lights, so it'll be pitch dark... of course, it's so deep there's no light...Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
... because they're stressed, it's likely they're breathing more deeply and faster, and that's a problem.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/uSnIU3gmDew
More from World
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer
Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.Read More
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.Read More
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave
Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.Read More
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils
It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.Read More
Schadenfreude? Social media's heartless reaction to lost sub
It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.Read More
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade
There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.Read More
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.Read More
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.Read More
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave
Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.Read More