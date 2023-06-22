Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won’t vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Business
Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage? Is it safe to drive through the deep puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem? 22 June 2023 9:35 AM
It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear... It's World Rainforest Day! Protecting rainforests and preventing deforestation means avoiding a climate catastrophe. 22 June 2023 9:11 AM
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper! The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'. 22 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

22 June 2023 6:37 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Titanic
Gavin Grey
submersible

Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.

Mike Wills speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

There appeared to be a glimmer of hope on Wednesday in the search operation for a missing submersible, three days after it attempted to descend to the wreck of the Titanic.

Five people are onboard the submersible, known as 'Titan', which lost contact, not long after it began its journey to the bottom of the ocean on Sunday.

Banging sounds were picked by sonar devices which have been deployed as part of a joint search operation, involving US and Canadian rescue teams.

The noises were initially thought to be a type of signal coming from the vessel, in an attempt to alert search teams of its location.

The noises were detected by an aircraft, however, “searches have yielded negative results,” the US Coast Guard tweeted on Wednesday.

I'm afraid, they're now saying that they actually believe that perhaps the banging wasn't banging... they say it might just simply be something other than a man-made noise.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

They cannot get out, because it's locked from the outside.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske
Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

The infamous wreck is located 3800 metres underwater, on the ocean floor in the remote North Atlantic Ocean.

The vessel began its descent on Sunday with 96 hours of oxygen, which marks Thursday morning as a deadline for when those onboard could still be found alive.

There are no seats. There is a toilet, but it's behind a curtain.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

They may well have switched off the lights, so it'll be pitch dark... of course, it's so deep there's no light...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

... because they're stressed, it's likely they're breathing more deeply and faster, and that's a problem.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.




22 June 2023 6:37 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Titanic
Gavin Grey
submersible

More from World

FILE: A school of fish. Picture: joakant from Pixabay

The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer

21 June 2023 1:29 PM

Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End in sight for Poland's bus route 666 to Hel.

Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'

21 June 2023 1:18 PM

Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave

21 June 2023 12:49 PM

Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers at a kindergarten in New Taipei City have been accused of sedating students with cough syrups

Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils

21 June 2023 11:48 AM

It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Schadenfreude? Social media's heartless reaction to lost sub

21 June 2023 10:59 AM

It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© friday/123rf.com

How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade

21 June 2023 10:42 AM

There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, at Central Election Commission's session. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Evgeny Feldman

Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'

20 June 2023 12:55 PM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A firefighter from Working on Fire who was deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Supplied/Working on Fire

Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

20 June 2023 10:44 AM

Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Ron Lach (pexels.com)

Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave

19 June 2023 12:58 PM

Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics

19 June 2023 10:46 AM

This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won’t vote

Opinion Politics

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

World

Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Key to fixing Eskom lies with individual power stations: Scopa's Hlengwa

22 June 2023 1:24 PM

Bongo corruption trial: State’s first witness contradicts state's main argument

22 June 2023 1:15 PM

Government says it's on track for analogue to digital switch, despite delays

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA