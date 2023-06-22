Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Voter apathy
Mandy Wiener
social unrest
2024 elections

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

This week, The Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) published the Ninth Edition of its Annual Risk Report.

It has raised red flags about growing social unrest in the country, specifically a rise in protests and riots fuelled by social and economic pressures that have persisted for almost a decade.

According to a report in BusinessTech, IRMSA said that South Africa had experienced a surge in social unrest, with protests in recent years as issues such as inadequate service delivery, poverty, inequality, unemployment, and political corruption feed frustration in the population.

It added that there is an urgent need for the country to address these risks collectively and that the Risk Report should serve as a wake-up call for the country and those in leadership and should spur immediate and concerted action.

Also, this week, we have again seen the community of Diepsloot demonstrating and protesting over long-running concerns around crime levels in the area.

They are furious about rampant crime and a spate of murders that have been committed, including the killing of a local CPF leader.

The community wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, and a delegation even went to the Union Buildings to meet with Presidency representatives.

“Ramaphosa is in Russia dealing with people who have never voted for him while his people are dying in Diepsloot,” one community leader was quoted as saying.

But asking for Ramaphosa to visit Diepsloot is unlikely to be the panacea to the problems of the people of that troubled township.

In its Risk Report, IRMA makes recommendations for “bold leadership” to address threats. These solutions are not new, but they are necessary.

What is evident though is that we are severely lacking “bold leadership” in our country, particularly from within the current government.

One of the obvious avenues open to frustrated and desperate residents who see no option other than to protest is to vote out the current government and elect new leaders. We are less than a year out from the next government elections, yet we are facing worryingly high voter apathy rates.

As News24 reported last week, a study in 2020 by Collette Schulz-Herzenberg titled "The South African non-voter: An analysis", found that 49% of all eligible South Africans cast a vote in 2019 – the first time this dropped below 50% since 1994. In 2019, of those between the ages of 18 and 39, 12 325 769 registered to vote.

“What’s even more startling according to the report is that in 2019 "only 19% of all eligible 18-19-year-olds actually registered and only 15% of all eligible 18-19-year-olds cast a vote. Only 30% of all eligible 20-29-year-olds voted". In the age category between 30-39, only 43% of eligible voters cast a ballot.

As political analyst Tessa Dooms pointed out: “There are 14 million unregistered young people in this country. In the last election, the ANC only got 10 million votes. If those 14 million young people showed up (and voted for one party), they could unseat the ANC.”

Many of those who are protesting and rising up in frustration may not feel that the electoral system works in their favour. Nearly thirty years into democracy and they have little to show for their previous votes, if they have cast them. Also, a year may seem like a long time to wait for real change.

Add to this the fact that young people are just not finding employment. Stats SA says that youth aged 15-24 and 25-34 years of age recorded the highest unemployment rates of 62,1% and 40,7% respectively. That’s a massive problem. They are faced with little alternative than to protest for better lives.

Nearly two years on from the July unrest of 2021, we also need an honest assessment of how we are addressing the risk of yet more uprisings and how capable we are as a state to deal with further potential unrest.

The high-level panel appointed by the President to examine the causes of the July unrest also made several recommendations including a more responsible cabinet, strengthening the capacity of the security services, a better early warning system and better management of intra-party contestations.

It warned that it will only be a matter of time before more unrest occurs.

As IRMSA also warns, its risk report should serve as a wake-up call for all of us but primarily for our government that bold leadership and interventions are required urgently.


This article first appeared on 702 : Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won’t vote
























