Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage?
Bianca Resnekov interviews Ernest Page, a motoring journalist (skip to 15:20).
The Mother City is slowly recovering from knee-deep floods.
Unfortunately, the world doesn't stop, even for floods, so is it safe to drive through the puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem?
RELATED: Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Page says that it varies from car to car, however, once the water touches the engine 'it's over'.
Normal cars (i.e., not 4x4s) are not designed for deep water and Page recommends avoiding puddles altogether as you never know how deep they may be.
If your car gets any water inside the engine it's over.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Do not take that chance.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
It will be a very expensive mistake.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Sveta K
