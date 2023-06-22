It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...





22 June marks World Rainforest Day.

This global observance aims to remind us of the immense value and significance of rainforests, which are not only breathtakingly beautiful but also vital for the health of our planet.

But Africa's rainforests are not protected.

Without rainforests, our planet is unable to mitigate excess greenhouse gas emissions, which destabilises the Earth's climate.

Saving the rainforests from further harm will save hundreds of ecosystems and millions of species housed in rainforests.

Here's how rainforests impact humans, animals and the climate:

Africa’s forest cover is on a steady decline, weakening the ability of the Continent’s ecosystems to withstand climate change.

From the tropical rainforests of the Congo Basin to the Guinean Forests of West Africa to the Coastal Forests of East Africa, entire forests are being eliminated.

The importance of forests cannot be overstated. Forests play a huge role in keeping the earth’s climate resilient because they act as carbon “sinks” slowing down the effects of global warming.

Deforestation is directly linked to the climate emergency, here's why:

1) Deforestation worsens the ongoing water crisis on the Continent.

2) Deforestation intensifies the frequency and impact of floods.

3) Deforestation results in a significant reduction in rainfall.

4) Studies show a negative impact on global warming because of Africa’s deforestation.

Deforestation experts also say that the next major wave of deforestation is already here and it is happening in Africa.

The Continent is simply not making enough concrete progress given the massive scale of the deforestation and the urgency of this threat.

Forests continue to disappear at an alarming rate. We must do more and with a greater sense of urgency.

If done right, preserving and conserving Africa’s forests will help mitigate the climate change crisis.

This article first appeared on KFM : It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...