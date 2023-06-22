It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...
22 June marks World Rainforest Day.
This global observance aims to remind us of the immense value and significance of rainforests, which are not only breathtakingly beautiful but also vital for the health of our planet.
But Africa's rainforests are not protected.
Without rainforests, our planet is unable to mitigate excess greenhouse gas emissions, which destabilises the Earth's climate.
Saving the rainforests from further harm will save hundreds of ecosystems and millions of species housed in rainforests.
Here's how rainforests impact humans, animals and the climate:
Africa’s forest cover is on a steady decline, weakening the ability of the Continent’s ecosystems to withstand climate change.
From the tropical rainforests of the Congo Basin to the Guinean Forests of West Africa to the Coastal Forests of East Africa, entire forests are being eliminated.
The importance of forests cannot be overstated. Forests play a huge role in keeping the earth’s climate resilient because they act as carbon “sinks” slowing down the effects of global warming.
Deforestation is directly linked to the climate emergency, here's why:
1) Deforestation worsens the ongoing water crisis on the Continent.
2) Deforestation intensifies the frequency and impact of floods.
3) Deforestation results in a significant reduction in rainfall.
4) Studies show a negative impact on global warming because of Africa’s deforestation.
Deforestation experts also say that the next major wave of deforestation is already here and it is happening in Africa.
The Continent is simply not making enough concrete progress given the massive scale of the deforestation and the urgency of this threat.
Forests continue to disappear at an alarming rate. We must do more and with a greater sense of urgency.
If done right, preserving and conserving Africa’s forests will help mitigate the climate change crisis.
This article first appeared on KFM : It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33427718_a-wildfire-burns-in-a-fir-and-aspen-forest-.html
More from Lifestyle
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage?
Is it safe to drive through the deep puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem?Read More
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More