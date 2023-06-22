Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
Cyndi Lauper celebrates her milestone 70th birthday today (22 June).
The singer-songwriter dominated the 80s with her unique sound, electric fashion and multicoloured hair.
She debuted in 1983 with her first album, She’s So Unusual, which was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hit 100 list.
Smash hits, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop and _All Through the Night _earned her the Grammy award for Best New Artist in 1985.
February 26, 1985' the80srule.com (@TheEightiesRule) February 26, 2020
Cyndi Lauper won Best New Artist at The Grammy's #the80srule #CyndiLauper @cyndilauper pic.twitter.com/0a16Ec0CZ3
Lauper has gone on to have an illustrious career, spanning over 40 years.
She has 11 studio albums under her belt, including a Christmas album!
Her 10th album Memphis Blues became Billboard’s most successful blues album of the year in 2010, a testament to her timelessness.
Happy birthday, Queen!
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cyndi_Lauper_Gershwin_Prize_2023.jpg
