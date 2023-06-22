Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river
John Maytham interviews Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim.
Five days after drowning in a vlei in Retreat, the body of Regan Fredericks (30) has been recovered.
According to the police, Federicks had been pushed into the water on 14 June after being chased by residents who accused him and a friend of being thieves.
Because of the weather conditions the City's JP Smith told the media that SAPS diving unit was unable to conduct a search due to a lack of visibility in the water.
It wasn't until Federicks' longtime friend Pastor entered the water that the officials wouldn't and recovered his friend's body.
Pastor, along with community members have expressed their disappointment with the lack of swiftness and commitment from officials to find Federicks' body, especially when they're trained and equipped to handle situations like this.
Qualified trained professionals are trained to do this job. They are called out to do a job like this. They have the best equipment.Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim
It wasn't that extreme for them just not to get their bodies into the water.Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim
The driving force behind Pastor getting into the water and potentially putting his own life at risk was the closure that Federicks' mother and family deserve.
He says that with the help of a plastic pole, he was able to navigate his surrounds and determine how deep the water was.
After anchoring it into the ground his was able to pull himself into the water, where Federicks was last seen.
After two hours and complementing giving up, Pastor found Federicks' body.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Ricky Kuzco Alderton
