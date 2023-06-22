Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River. 22 June 2023 11:26 AM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Business
You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger' Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain. 22 June 2023 12:24 PM
New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards. 22 June 2023 11:40 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles. 22 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper! The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'. 22 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time) Time is running out. 22 June 2023 11:05 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river

22 June 2023 11:26 AM
by Amy Fraser

Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River.

John Maytham interviews Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim.

Five days after drowning in a vlei in Retreat, the body of Regan Fredericks (30) has been recovered.

According to the police, Federicks had been pushed into the water on 14 June after being chased by residents who accused him and a friend of being thieves.

Because of the weather conditions the City's JP Smith told the media that SAPS diving unit was unable to conduct a search due to a lack of visibility in the water.

It wasn't until Federicks' longtime friend Pastor entered the water that the officials wouldn't and recovered his friend's body.

Pastor, along with community members have expressed their disappointment with the lack of swiftness and commitment from officials to find Federicks' body, especially when they're trained and equipped to handle situations like this.

Qualified trained professionals are trained to do this job. They are called out to do a job like this. They have the best equipment.

Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim

It wasn't that extreme for them just not to get their bodies into the water.

Vinchenzo Pastor, friend of Keyser River drowning victim

The driving force behind Pastor getting into the water and potentially putting his own life at risk was the closure that Federicks' mother and family deserve.

He says that with the help of a plastic pole, he was able to navigate his surrounds and determine how deep the water was.

After anchoring it into the ground his was able to pull himself into the water, where Federicks was last seen.

After two hours and complementing giving up, Pastor found Federicks' body.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




22 June 2023 11:26 AM
by Amy Fraser

More from Local

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photograph taken on 1 January 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room of the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 4:05 PM

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene

21 June 2023 3:50 PM

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances

21 June 2023 3:24 PM

The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources

21 June 2023 2:40 PM

Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A person donates blood. Picture: Eyewitness News

WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'

21 June 2023 1:58 PM

The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)

World

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

Opinion Politics

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

World

EWN Highlights

GDE extends closing date for 2024 online applications for Grades 1 and 8

22 June 2023 4:11 PM

IFP says losing uMvoti won’t deter it from 2024's goal of taking back KZN

22 June 2023 3:14 PM

Concerns grow over illegally occupied Joburg buildings following deadly fire

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA