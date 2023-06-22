[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River. 22 June 2023 11:26 AM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Business
You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger' Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain. 22 June 2023 12:24 PM
New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards. 22 June 2023 11:40 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles. 22 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper! The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'. 22 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time) Time is running out. 22 June 2023 11:05 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois

22 June 2023 9:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Zendaya
hollywood movies

'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.

Yes! Zendaya is starring in a new movie, 'Challengers'.

It's been a while since we saw her on the big screen in Spider-Man with her bae Tom Holland and Euphoria.

In 'Challengers', Tashi (Zendaya) plays a famous tennis pro whose career was cut-off early because of a knee injury. She is caught in a love triangle between her current man (Art), who is also a tennis pro, and Patrick, who is Tashi’s former lover and best friend.

Art and Patrick face off as rivals in a tennis competition while Tashi's romantic relationship with the both of them is the real drama of the movie.

The trailer opens up with a threesome between the younger versions of these characters - sexy stuff.

From the trailer, it's assumed that switching between the past and present will be a recurring theme in the movie and speaks to the film's directing style while Zendaya flirts with her sassy side in this one as we hear her say, 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.'

We also get to see Zendaya with a short bob in this one - which is, of course, an iconic look.

Will it be a case of Tashi's choice - will she have to go back in time and revisit feelings that never disappeared with her ex? Will she choose her current love? Will she choose both of them?


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois




22 June 2023 9:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Zendaya
hollywood movies

More from Entertainment

Image source: Marvel Secret Invasion screengrab from YouTube trailer

[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+

22 June 2023 12:06 PM

The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Meryl Streep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dick Thomas Johnson

Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles

22 June 2023 9:43 AM

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer-songwriter, Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Library of Congress Life

Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!

22 June 2023 8:50 AM

The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show

21 June 2023 1:09 PM

Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' executive producers, Tendayi Nyeke and Peter Ramsey. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+

21 June 2023 12:45 PM

‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash.

12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials

21 June 2023 10:27 AM

It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince William. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Royal Navy

Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!

21 June 2023 8:23 AM

Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

20 June 2023 2:23 PM

The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stefano Delfrate

Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

20 June 2023 1:48 PM

The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by @melnyk58

Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban

20 June 2023 12:09 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)

World

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

Opinion Politics

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

World

EWN Highlights

GDE extends closing date for 2024 online applications for Grades 1 and 8

22 June 2023 4:11 PM

IFP says losing uMvoti won’t deter it from 2024's goal of taking back KZN

22 June 2023 3:14 PM

Concerns grow over illegally occupied Joburg buildings following deadly fire

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA