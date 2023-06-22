[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+





Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his iconic eye patch are back (as of yesterday, 21 June) in this Marvel action series!

The special agent learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

So, as a born hero, Fury joins some superhero allies to race against time to thwart Earth's invasion and save humanity.

Will humanity be saved? Find out in the six-episode series currently on Disney+.

Be sure to pay attention with each hour-long episode as this is the first series of Phase Five of the The Marvel Cinematic Universe because spin offs are expected.

Samuel L. Jackson was last seen spotted on Instagram at the series premier looking dapper in light blue (a colour we think won't be found in Nick Fury's wardrobe) while his missus slayed in pink.

