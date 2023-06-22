New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport
South Africans are set to get new driver's licences before the end of the current financial year (before the end of March 2024).
The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards.
The new licence card will have a variety of improved security features to better align with international practices.
This includes biometric data, holograms and watermarks to curb fraudulent activity.
It will be harder to replicate it [drivers’ licence] or make a fake one.Lennox Wasara, The Money Minute
This will also hopefully assist with the backlog as current licence cards will be phased out and SA’s printing machine that produces them will be decommissioned at the end of 2023.
The printing machine, which processed about 120 000 cards per week, has broken down several times in recent years.
RELATED: SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
Right now they have a backlog of about 350 000 cards that need to be processed [because] the machine was down for about three weeks.Lennox Wasara, The Money Minute
The driver's licence validity period may also be extended to eight years, but the department has yet to confirm.
Listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on 947 : New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport
