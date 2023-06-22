You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger'
Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's global trending news, including researchers from the United College in London finding that napping regularly is good for the brain.
Skip to 03:45 for Gilchrist's report on this one.
Turns out, it's good news for those catching some siesta time.
Gilchrist reports that researchers from the United College in London conducted a study to find that people who find time to nap regularly tend to have bigger brains that's about 15 cubic centimeters larger than a non-napper which delays aging process.
While the study shows that it "keeps you smarter for longer", researchers also recommend keeping naps to less than half an hour to see these benefits.
Dr Victoria Garfield who's a leading scientist on this study says "everyone could potentially experience some benefit from napping."
Garfield also reports that while the study shows an increase in brain size, the brain naturally shrinks with age, but whether naps could help prevent diseases like Alzheimer's will still need extra research.
The researchers suggest poor sleep is damaging to the brain over time by causing inflammation and affecting the connections between brain cells.
Taking all this into consideration, Gilchrist says...
It's generally good news if you snooze.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Scroll up to listen to the full global trends report for today.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/WvZ4dTE7dLI
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence
A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.Read More
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market
The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.Read More
Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released their annual awards and in the most sustainable category, guess which one takes top spot?Read More
New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport
The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage?
Is it safe to drive through the deep puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem?Read More
It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...
It's World Rainforest Day! Protecting rainforests and preventing deforestation means avoiding a climate catastrophe.Read More