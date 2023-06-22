Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news.
Time is truly of the essence, as the missing Titanic-bound submersible containing five people is projected to run out of oxygen by 1 pm (SA time) today.
The sub which went missing on Sunday morning was said to have enough oxygen for up to 96 hours, but unfortunately, time is ticking with no sub in sight.
Professional divers worry that the sub may have already imploded.
While social media users have not been shy in expressing their disdain towards the rich and the use of their money, Friedman argues that they're human beings, with families that are waiting for their safe arrival.
A massive search and rescue effort is continuing after a sub exploring the wreck of the Titanic went missing deep under the ocean on Sunday' BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2023
But just how deep is the Titanic wreck? ⬇️
We are on the countdown.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
