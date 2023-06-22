Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!' Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch! 22 June 2023 2:52 PM
Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.... 22 June 2023 1:39 PM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
View all Politics
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa. 22 June 2023 1:18 PM
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles. 22 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time) Time has run out. 22 June 2023 11:05 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant

22 June 2023 12:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cape town restaurants

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released their annual awards and in the most sustainable category, guess which one takes top spot?

FYN restaurant in Cape Town has been awarded the coveted 'Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023' by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

If you haven't heard about FYN before, it's described as "an ethical celebration of uniquely South African ingredients" serving South African-Japanese cuisine.

FYN was opened in 2019 by chef Peter Tempelhoff, quickly becoming Cape Town’s finest, most innovative and sustainable restaurant.

What makes FYN an award-winning restaurant?

From its name, 'FYN' which is a nod to Fynbos to its locally sourced sustainable ingredients and the tasty meals offered, FYN goes above and beyond to ensure that extra sustainability measurements are practiced.

For example, FYN has taken conscious steps to train its staff in water management and practical water-saving applications.

Its sustainable philosophy goes beyond the obvious to comprise a commitment to its local community from sourcing ingredients to plating.

With over 50 percent of FYN’s menu readily suitable for vegetarians or vegans and endemic vegetables taking centre stage - the restaurant upholds the highest standards of flavour and technique.

That's why the Sustainable Restaurant Award was given to FYN - for achieving the highest environmental and social responsibility rating across three main pillars: Sourcing, society and environment.

Reports say that eating at FYN is an experience with food like theatre, a ritual and art waiting to be enjoyed.

Upon winning this award, the restaurant says they hope to continue their work within the communities, the fishermen, the farmers, the foragers and dedicated staff who helped get them this top spot.

The restaurant was also placed in the top 100 in the world's best restaurant category for the third year running which in itself is a "phenomenal achievement" as owner, Peter Tempelhoff says.

If you want to experience a fine dining experience at FYN, check them out here.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant




22 June 2023 12:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cape town restaurants

More from Lifestyle

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer demand airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat for 'comfort'

Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scandamerican/123rf.com

How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence

22 June 2023 1:18 PM

A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel during the inaugural World Koesister Day. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

22 June 2023 1:03 PM

The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger'

22 June 2023 12:24 PM

Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Taxi driver holding his driver's licence. Picture: EWN

New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport

22 June 2023 11:40 AM

The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Meryl Streep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dick Thomas Johnson

Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles

22 June 2023 9:43 AM

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much of your car can you allow into the water before it becomes a problem.

Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage?

22 June 2023 9:35 AM

Is it safe to drive through the deep puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ellend1022/123rf.com

It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...

22 June 2023 9:11 AM

It's World Rainforest Day! Protecting rainforests and preventing deforestation means avoiding a climate catastrophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer-songwriter, Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Library of Congress Life

Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!

22 June 2023 8:50 AM

The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

Local Politics

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)

World

EWN Highlights

Over 400,000 grade 1 & 8 school applications for 2024 processed so far - GDE

22 June 2023 6:10 PM

WC ANC admits that contesting along racial lines cost them the province

22 June 2023 5:53 PM

Casac: Zondo reform recommendations to prevent state capture ignored

22 June 2023 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA