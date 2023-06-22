Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant





FYN restaurant in Cape Town has been awarded the coveted 'Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023' by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

If you haven't heard about FYN before, it's described as "an ethical celebration of uniquely South African ingredients" serving South African-Japanese cuisine.

FYN was opened in 2019 by chef Peter Tempelhoff, quickly becoming Cape Town’s finest, most innovative and sustainable restaurant.

What makes FYN an award-winning restaurant?

From its name, 'FYN' which is a nod to Fynbos to its locally sourced sustainable ingredients and the tasty meals offered, FYN goes above and beyond to ensure that extra sustainability measurements are practiced.

For example, FYN has taken conscious steps to train its staff in water management and practical water-saving applications.

Its sustainable philosophy goes beyond the obvious to comprise a commitment to its local community from sourcing ingredients to plating.

With over 50 percent of FYN’s menu readily suitable for vegetarians or vegans and endemic vegetables taking centre stage - the restaurant upholds the highest standards of flavour and technique.

That's why the Sustainable Restaurant Award was given to FYN - for achieving the highest environmental and social responsibility rating across three main pillars: Sourcing, society and environment.

Reports say that eating at FYN is an experience with food like theatre, a ritual and art waiting to be enjoyed.

Upon winning this award, the restaurant says they hope to continue their work within the communities, the fishermen, the farmers, the foragers and dedicated staff who helped get them this top spot.

The restaurant was also placed in the top 100 in the world's best restaurant category for the third year running which in itself is a "phenomenal achievement" as owner, Peter Tempelhoff says.

If you want to experience a fine dining experience at FYN, check them out here.

