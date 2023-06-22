



Africa Melane is joined by Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North to talk about why homeowners will not be covered by insurance if the national grid collapses.

To be clear, there is no immediate threat of a national grid collapse happening anytime soon, however, should there be a national grid collapse, homeowners will not be covered for damaged appliances.

In the event that an entire city or province experiences a total grid collapse, if you have not unplugged your valuable appliances, the likelihood is very high that the appliances will be damaged once the electricity returns.

This is a small change that’s being made to insurance policies around South Africa, it is not implying that this is something that is likely to happen. Naked Insurance Co-founder, Ernest North

© devenorr/123rf.com

What happens if you're not home when this extreme event occurs? Ernest says, in this scenario (for example, being at work) chances are that the grid collapse will be over a much longer period, more than a couple of hours, so you should be able to unplug items when getting home before the electricity returns.

It is important to consider surge protector plugs to protect your valuable appliances, especially when you leave home for the holidays. Best to be prepared.

If you want to be covered for this, check your policy to see if this is a standard inclusion or if you are required to opt in.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.