Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans





Is climate change something that keeps you awake at night?

Photo by Markus Spiske (pexels.com).

As South Africans there's an awful lot of things we can spend our time worrying about.

Loadshedding, unemployment, corruption...

But it appears that climate change ISN'T one of the things that keeps us awake at night.

That's despite a global spike in climate anxiety (which encompasses worry, fear, anger, grief, despair, guilt and shame) as people become increasingly aware of the threats associated with climate change.

Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the long-term survival and health of rainforests, which play a crucial tole in mitigating climate change.

But according to a 2021 report, only 30% of South African adults earning more than R10 000 a month are worried about the climate crisis.

BrandMapp asked 33 000 South Africans living in households with a monthly income of R10 000 or more, what issues kept them up at night.

Climate change ranked the issue of least concern, below racial division, rising food costs and a lack of respect towards women.

In fact of those surveyed, most were more concerned with animal welfare, than about global warming:

"Environmental causes ranked astonishingly low given the imminence of the threat... how ironic is it for animal welfare to take precedence over the planet itself," commented Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp's Director of storytelling.

ARCHIVE AUDIO: Bruce Whitfield's asks Dr Chris van Straten, Global health advisor for clinical governance at International SOS, whether African businesses factoring climate change into their health and security plans.