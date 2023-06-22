



Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Lerato Shawane, Human capital specialist.

Cost of living is high at the moment and that is something everyone is thinking about when they are on the job market.

In order to ensure you are going to get a fair salary it is important to research the market rate for your desired role.

Shawane says that it can help to speak to a recruiter before hand to try and work our what to expect in terms of salary.

Have a discussion with them around what exactly are the benchmarks of the role you are looking for or the types of roles you are working for. Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist

She says it is also important to ask for a mock payslip so you can get an idea of how your salary is structured.

It gives you an indication of more or less what your benefits are going to be, who pays for what, and what you are going to pocket at the end of the day. Lerato Shawane, Human Capital Specialist

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

She adds that it is also important to look at other benefits outside of the salary that come with a certain role.

This could include working from home, which can help you save on petrol, or training and development opportunities.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role