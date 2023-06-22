Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market





Clarence speaks to Margaret Corker, the Market's coordinator about the upcoming markets aiming to help keep the District Six Museum and Home Coming Center alive through diverse entertainment markets.

Listen to the conversation below.

The community spirit in and around the District Six Museum is strong. The Home Coming Centre involves a community of people and the public participating in activities in music, literature and art which is continuing through these entertainment markets which have been running since the last six months of last year and is still going.

Corker says that these markets are a collaboration with the District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center (15 Buitengracht Street) to help these historic institutions stay alive since they're non-government funded.

So, if you're interested in supporting local, visit the next market happening on Saturday (24 June) at the Home Coming Center - there will be local treats, food and drinks available for purchase, sit-down areas, and entertainment, a variety of vendor stands showcasing arts and crafts, beauty and fashion, home and lifestyle... and more.

Saturday's market also has a specific theme for Youth month and a dedicated area for young entrepreneurs who are selling everything from akhni to art.

If you're a young person with something to showcase, call Corker on 071 096 6404 to get involved in the market.

The famous jazz artist Glenn Robertson Trio will also be entertaining the audience on Saturday.

Corker says parents should bring their kids because kids of all ages are welcome and they've "gone all out' for them with a kiddies arena and specific entertainment for them like cupcake decorating.

Children under 12 years old enter for free.

While adult tickets are available at the door for R45 or on Quicket where you'll get four for R100.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.