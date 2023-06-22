Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market
Clarence speaks to Margaret Corker, the Market's coordinator about the upcoming markets aiming to help keep the District Six Museum and Home Coming Center alive through diverse entertainment markets.
Listen to the conversation below.
The community spirit in and around the District Six Museum is strong. The Home Coming Centre involves a community of people and the public participating in activities in music, literature and art which is continuing through these entertainment markets which have been running since the last six months of last year and is still going.
Corker says that these markets are a collaboration with the District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center (15 Buitengracht Street) to help these historic institutions stay alive since they're non-government funded.
So, if you're interested in supporting local, visit the next market happening on Saturday (24 June) at the Home Coming Center - there will be local treats, food and drinks available for purchase, sit-down areas, and entertainment, a variety of vendor stands showcasing arts and crafts, beauty and fashion, home and lifestyle... and more.
Saturday's market also has a specific theme for Youth month and a dedicated area for young entrepreneurs who are selling everything from akhni to art.
If you're a young person with something to showcase, call Corker on 071 096 6404 to get involved in the market.
The famous jazz artist Glenn Robertson Trio will also be entertaining the audience on Saturday.
Corker says parents should bring their kids because kids of all ages are welcome and they've "gone all out' for them with a kiddies arena and specific entertainment for them like cupcake decorating.
Children under 12 years old enter for free.
While adult tickets are available at the door for R45 or on Quicket where you'll get four for R100.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
How gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence
A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa.Read More
Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released their annual awards and in the most sustainable category, guess which one takes top spot?Read More
You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger'
Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain.Read More
New driver’s licences coming before March 2024 – Dept of Transport
The Money Minute with Lennonx Wasara shares an update from the Department of Transport on the new driver’s licence cards.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Driving through puddles... How much of your car can be in water without damage?
Is it safe to drive through the deep puddles? How much of your car can be in the water until it becomes a problem?Read More
It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...
It's World Rainforest Day! Protecting rainforests and preventing deforestation means avoiding a climate catastrophe.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+
The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.Read More
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show
Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.Read More
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+
‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+.Read More
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials
It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!
Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More