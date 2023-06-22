Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace
John Maytham speaks to Lauren Salt, Employment Executive at ENSAfrica.
When you hear the term "doping" most minds will go to sport and think of athletes using performance enhancing drugs.
However, that phenomenon has spread to the workplace with people abusing ADHD medication or "smart drugs" to keep up with the pressure.
They may be using this to stay awake longer, or in an attempt to improve their concentration.
According to Salt, this was something that was previously common in university, but now these students have graduated and brought the practice into workspaces.
If employees are found to be abusing these drugs, they could be sanctioned depending on the circumstances.
If you are going to buy Ritalin from your coworker… you are not using those drugs legally, so that could be a form of misconduct.Lauren Salt, Employment Executive - ENSAfrica
She adds that depending on the task an employee is doing while using this medication, it can actually have a negative impact on their performance.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-taking-a-pill-and-holding-glass-9902263/
