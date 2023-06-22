Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients' Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out. 22 June 2023 4:40 PM
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music. 22 June 2023 4:32 PM
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA. 22 June 2023 4:24 PM
View all Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school' A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?! 22 June 2023 3:54 PM
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism. 22 June 2023 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane. 22 June 2023 5:30 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles. 22 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi

22 June 2023 4:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva

Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Bongani Baloyi, leader of Xiluva political party.

Baloyi grew up in a political family and says he was involved with politics since he was 16.

He says he used to go along with his mother when she was doing political work - she was his biggest political influence.

I virtually skipped youth politics and entered mainstream politics by exposure.

Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party

He had his first governance role when he was in his early twenties, as the Midvaal mayor.

More recently he has founded his own political party, Xiluva.

He says his political ideology, and that of his party, is founded on the values of ubuntu.

We have done an injustice by not defining adequately what ubuntu is as a political ideology.

Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party
Bongani Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party, Xiluva, on 30 March 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
Bongani Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party, Xiluva, on 30 March 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

He adds that he decided to start a new party rather than join something that exists because people need something new to support.

The fact that more than 40% or 50% of South African's did not go out to vote... is an indication that whatever is available is not sufficient.

Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party

The time for the old has come to an end, but it is really time for the new.

Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi




22 June 2023 4:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva

More from Local

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'

22 June 2023 4:40 PM

Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal

22 June 2023 4:24 PM

The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Climate change crisis? Not worried say 30% of middle-class South Africans

22 June 2023 1:39 PM

Today marks World Rainforest Day, aiming to ensure the survival of rainforests, which are crucial in mitigating climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local man braves raging river waters to recover friend’s body / Facebook: Ricky Kuzco Alderton

Man recovers friend's body by braving raging river

22 June 2023 11:26 AM

Vinchenzo Pastor recalls how he recovered his friend Regan Fredericks' body after he drowned in Keyser River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photograph taken on 1 January 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room of the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 4:05 PM

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

Local Politics

Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market

Lifestyle Entertainment

Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)

World

EWN Highlights

Treasury still trying to regularise govt spending on Madiba's state funeral

22 June 2023 8:55 PM

Govt defends Ramaphosa's security chief, Rhoode, over Warsaw standoff

22 June 2023 8:21 PM

Questions being asked about when SA authorities will arrest Markus Jooste

22 June 2023 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA